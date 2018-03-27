Buy Ceat, Jindal Steel & Power, State Bank of India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Ceat is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1610. Jindal Steel & Power is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 228, target of Rs 242. State Bank of India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 248, target of Rs 262."

Simplex Infra is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 520, target of Rs 545. ICICI Prudential is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 384, target of Rs 402. Century Ply is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 320, target of Rs 342."