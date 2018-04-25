Buy Cadila Healthcare, target Rs 452: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

After making a marginal consolidation, Cadila Healthcare has given a breakout from symmetrical triangle pattern above Rs 393-394 levels on Monday.

Volumes during this price action were almost double to its average daily volumes, indicating strong buying interest after this breakout.

The Relative strength index (RSI) is making the higher bottom and higher top and MACD is trading with a positive crossover whereas (+) DI just cross above (-) DI, which indicates that the stock has the potential to move higher.

Traders can buy the stock around current level and add on dips around Rs 396-399 with a stop loss below Rs 380 (closing) for target of Rs 452.

