App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated March 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BEL), with over three decades of experience in real estate, is one of the leading property developers in South India primarily in the Bengaluru market. Currently, its business portfolio comprises real estate business (50.6 msf), leasing portfolio (8.9 msf) and hospitality business (1788 keys). We like BEL given its focus on ramping up the leasing portfolio. We expect its share of lease income to grow at 20.6% CAGR to Rs 560.1 crore in FY18-23E. In the residential business, we expect BEL’s sales volume to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% at 3.5 msf in FY18-21E on the back of a healthy launch pipeline and more focus towards the affordable housing segment.


Outlook


Hence, we initiate coverage on Brigade Enterprises with a BUY recommendation and an NAV based target price of Rs 330/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jona ...

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Pictures Leaked, Interiors Revealed

Cash for Poll Ties? SP's Gorakhpur Candidate Claims Nishad Party-BJP ' ...

Panic Grips J&K's Poonch as BSF Officer, 5-year-old Girl Die in Pakist ...

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priya ...

BJP Changes Thushar Vellappally's Seat to Give Rahul Gandhi Tough Figh ...

The Battle Against Fake News on Facebook Has Taken an Expectedly Polit ...

April Fools' Day 2019: 8 Tech Prank Ideas For You To Try

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.