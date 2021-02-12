MARKET NEWS

Buy Brigade Enterprises; target of Rs 324: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Brigade Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 324 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Brigade Enterprises


Brigade Enterprises (BRGD)’s Residential segment stole the show with the best ever performance seen in terms of presales in a quarter (1.53msf in volume / INR9.2b in value). Commercial Office Leasing held ground with steady rental collections (99%), and the Retail business continued to see marked improvement in performance. However, Hospitality’s performance remains hinged on the resumption of work-related travel, which is still some time away. We remain positive on the medium- to long-term outlook for BRGD; our optimism is driven by (a) a robust outlook for the Residential business and (b) an expected uptick in Commercial Leasing. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We revise our presales value estimates on the upside by 32%/19% to INR24.8b/INR28.5 for the Residential segment for FY21E/FY22E, while broadlymaintaining our estimates for the Leasing and Hospitality segments. MaintainBuy, with revised TP of INR324/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brigade Enterprises #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:04 pm

