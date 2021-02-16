Buy Bosch; target of Rs 18156: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bosch

Q3FY21 results beat estimates, driven by faster-than-expected recovery in sales. However, EBITDA margins lagged expectations by 20 bps. We expect Bosch’s earnings to grow robust 46.4% in FY2022E and 21.5% in FY2023E, driven by a rise in demand and operating leverage benefits. Expansion of power tool business’ distribution network, export of BS-VI automotive components to neighbouring countries, increased adoption of connected and EVs would be key growth drivers.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on Bosch Limited (Bosch) with a revised PT of Rs. 18,156, factoring a recovery in its business outlook and earnings upgrade.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.