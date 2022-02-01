Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

buy_55097073

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) is India’s second largest telecom operator with a revenue market share of ~36% as on Q2FY22. The company has ~35.5 crore wireless customers in India (November, 2021) and ~12.9 crore subscribers across operations in 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading ARPU and margins in the wireless business.

Outlook

We remain constructive on Airtel and maintain BUY rating with a revised SOTP target price of Rs 860

