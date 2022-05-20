English
    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 850: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharti Airtel


    Q4 marked yet another steady quarter for Bharti Airtel, with India wireless ARPU growing 9.7% qoq to Rs178, boosted by the Nov’21 tariff hike. Subscriber additions, at 3.1mn, exceeded our estimate of 2mn, and were also the highest among telcos. 4G subscriber additions were also robust at 5.2mn, underscoring the superiority of its network. On the non-wireless front, Home broadband saw 10% growth qoq on strong customer adds. Enterprise business’s growth was steady, but DTH was under pressure. On expected lines, Africa performance was muted due to seasonality. Going forward, data subscriber addition momentum, the 5G auction outcome and the potential timeline for further tariff hikes will be the key things to watch out.



    Outlook


    The current inflationary scenario is restricting customer upgrades as the cost of entry-level smartphones has risen. Our EBITDA estimates remain unchanged, with a 15% CAGR over FY22-24. Retain Buy with a revised SoTP based Jun’23 TP of Rs850 (Rs825 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
