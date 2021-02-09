Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Stellar performance; ARPU improvement led by strong net 4G subscriber additions; company gained revenue market share in its India wireless business and sees strong traction in broadband & enterprise businesses. Strong 4G subscriber addition creates platform for healthy growth of India wireless business; Bharti optimistic that digital services through the partnership-led model would help drive growth. Bharti is well-positioned to capitalise opportunities from weakness in competitors and tariff hikes. We expect company to register a 14%/23% growth in revenue/EBITDA over FY2020-FY2023E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Bharti Airtel with a revised PT of Rs. 750, given favourable market structure, reasonable valuations and strength in core business.

