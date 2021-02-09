MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel


Stellar performance; ARPU improvement led by strong net 4G subscriber additions; company gained revenue market share in its India wireless business and sees strong traction in broadband & enterprise businesses. Strong 4G subscriber addition creates platform for healthy growth of India wireless business; Bharti optimistic that digital services through the partnership-led model would help drive growth. Bharti is well-positioned to capitalise opportunities from weakness in competitors and tariff hikes. We expect company to register a 14%/23% growth in revenue/EBITDA over FY2020-FY2023E.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Bharti Airtel with a revised PT of Rs. 750, given favourable market structure, reasonable valuations and strength in core business.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:34 pm

