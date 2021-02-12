MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharti Airtel


Bharti Airtel (BHARTI) displayed a good performance in 3QFY21 for the second quarter in a row, with a consol. EBITDA jump of 9% QoQ (5% beat). This was attributable to strong market share gains and ARPU improvement, aided by operating leverage in Mobile India. The Africa business also continued its good run. We marginally raise our FY22E consol. EBITDA, factoring in steady 20% EBITDA growth in FY22 over a stellar 28% growth in FY21. We roll over the valuation to FY23, revising TP to INR720 (INR650 earlier). Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We roll over the valuation to FY23E, assigning EV/EBITDA of 10x to the India Mobile business and 6x to the Africa business, arriving at an SOTP-based TP of INR720.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:46 pm

