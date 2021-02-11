Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Q3FY21 was strong as operating profit/adjusted PAT at Rs. 4,306 crore/Rs. 3,058 crore, up 68%/133% y-o-y and beat of 22%/50% vs. street estimates led by strong performance in refining & marketing segment, higher other income and lower interest cost. BPCL’s net marketing margin rose 2.2x y-o-y to Rs. 3,597/tonne and outperformed peers with highest GRM of $2.5/bbl, refinery utilisation (105%) and market share gain in petrol/diesel. Earnings also benefited from inventory/forex gain of Rs. 711 crore/Rs. 96 crore. Q4FY21 earnings could moderate due to weak marketing margins and lower inventory gain (crude valued at $53/bbl vs. spot oil price of $58/bbl). Strong outlook for FY22 led by cyclical GRM recovery, volume growth and normalisation of auto fuel marketing margins.

Outlook

Privatisation could re-rate BPCL as valuation of refining & marketing assets could get aligned to that of global peers and create long-term value for investors. Hence, we maintain a Buy on BPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 520.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.