MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

Broker Research
February 11, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Q3FY21 was strong as operating profit/adjusted PAT at Rs. 4,306 crore/Rs. 3,058 crore, up 68%/133% y-o-y and beat of 22%/50% vs. street estimates led by strong performance in refining & marketing segment, higher other income and lower interest cost. BPCL’s net marketing margin rose 2.2x y-o-y to Rs. 3,597/tonne and outperformed peers with highest GRM of $2.5/bbl, refinery utilisation (105%) and market share gain in petrol/diesel. Earnings also benefited from inventory/forex gain of Rs. 711 crore/Rs. 96 crore. Q4FY21 earnings could moderate due to weak marketing margins and lower inventory gain (crude valued at $53/bbl vs. spot oil price of $58/bbl). Strong outlook for FY22 led by cyclical GRM recovery, volume growth and normalisation of auto fuel marketing margins.


Outlook


Privatisation could re-rate BPCL as valuation of refining & marketing assets could get aligned to that of global peers and create long-term value for investors. Hence, we maintain a Buy on BPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 520.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.