Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country Under the ongoing divestment process, the government will sell its 53% stake in the company to a private player

Outlook

We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We value BPCL at Rs 520 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 527/share and P/E multiple: Rs 512/share

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

