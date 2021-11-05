MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 520: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 02, 2021.

November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is a public sector refining & marketing company. BPCL operates more than 19000 retail outlets across the country Under the ongoing divestment process, the government will sell its 53% stake in the company to a private player


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We value BPCL at Rs 520 i.e. average of P/BV multiple: Rs 527/share and P/E multiple: Rs 512/share


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

