you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 11, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation on dips, target Rs 465: Stewart & Mackertich

"Finishing off the session above the 30 daily EMA placed around Rs 440 levels coupled with rising RSI while +DI –DI bullish crossover is seen makes the bull case even stronger," says Jaydeb Dey of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management.

By Jaydeb Dey

For the second consecutive session Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) ended above the downward trend line breakout. Finishing off the session above the 30 daily EMA placed around Rs 440 levels coupled with rising RSI while +DI –DI bullish crossover is seen makes the bull case even stronger.

Based on the above mentioned observations, BPCL as a buy on dips for the short-term upside target of Rs 465.

Disclaimer: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #BPCL #Stocks Views

