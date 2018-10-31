Buy Bharat Forge, target Rs 610: Abhishek Mondal

Abhishek Mondal

After small consolidation, Bharat Forge has given a breakout above Rs 562-565 levels on Tuesday with moderate volumes.

The daily Relative strength index (RSI) showing positive momentum and MACD is trading below zero line but with positive crossover, which indicates the stock price to move higher in coming days.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 565-570 with a stop loss below Rs 540 (closing) for the target of Rs 610.

