 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Bharat Forge: target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Aug 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge (BFL) is India’s leading auto component exporter with strong engineering, technological competencies in forging and metallurgy. With total capacity of 6.83 lakh MT per annum, its products find application in domestic, exports markets across PV, CV, oil & gas, construction & mining, power, defence, etc. FY22 standalone segment mix – ~30% CV, ~47% Industrial, ~12% PV • FY22 standalone export mix - ~68% America, ~29% Europe, ~3% other.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating, tracking multiple levels of growth namely cyclical recovery in domestic CV space, robust PV demand outlook and well charted growth trajectory in new fields namely aerospace, defence among others. Revising our estimates, we now value BFL at revised target price of Rs 900 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier target price Rs 840).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bharat Forge - 120822 - ic

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:32 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.