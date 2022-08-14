English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Bharat Forge: target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


    Bharat Forge (BFL) is India’s leading auto component exporter with strong engineering, technological competencies in forging and metallurgy. With total capacity of 6.83 lakh MT per annum, its products find application in domestic, exports markets across PV, CV, oil & gas, construction & mining, power, defence, etc. FY22 standalone segment mix – ~30% CV, ~47% Industrial, ~12% PV • FY22 standalone export mix - ~68% America, ~29% Europe, ~3% other.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating, tracking multiple levels of growth namely cyclical recovery in domestic CV space, robust PV demand outlook and well charted growth trajectory in new fields namely aerospace, defence among others. Revising our estimates, we now value BFL at revised target price of Rs 900 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier target price Rs 840).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Forge - 120822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.