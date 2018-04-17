App
Apr 17, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank, target Rs 568: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"Bandhan’s unique business model returning it high NIMs of 9.5-10 percent has ensured rapid brick and mortar expansion does not affect profitability," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Bandhan Bank is a start-up universal bank that has hit 800+ branches in under 3 years of operations with strong profitability. Apart from the branch network, the bank reaches out to customers via doorstep service centres. This differentiating strategy helps the bank to monitor and service customers effectively.

In a short time, the bank has improved its low-cost deposit franchise significantly and also has diversified its loan book in SME & retail loans. Hereafter, the bank’s business strategy on retail asset in terms of reducing over dependence on micro loans and increasing retail loans composition would be critical.

For sustainability in low-cost deposit franchise, the bank would have  improved its retail presence further to augment savings account deposits. Micro loan borrowers franchise may not provide adequate savings account deposits to sustain high balance sheet expansion without affecting margin. Bandhan’s unique business model returning it high NIMs of 9.5-10 percent has ensured rapid brick and mortar expansion does not affect profitability. This advantage – high teen RoE (on expanded equity) – is expected to continue in near future. We have a buy rating with target of Rs 568.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com
Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

