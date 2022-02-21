Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2650: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form a lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues Channel mix: replacement accounts for ~70% with OEM share pegged at ~26%. Agriculture accounts for ~64% of volumes with OTR share at ~32% It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios

Outlook

We retain BUY on BIL amid robust demand prospects, healthy financials We value BIL at a revised target price of Rs 2,650 i.e. 32x P/E on FY23-24E average EPS of Rs 82.9 (earlier target price Rs 2,900).

More Info on Trent

At 13:55 hrs Balkrishna Industries was quoting at Rs 1,959.00, down Rs 17.90, or 0.91 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,980.75 and an intraday low of Rs 1,893.00.

It was trading with volumes of 26,533 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 16,870 shares, an increase of 57.28 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.44 percent or Rs 28.80 at Rs 1,976.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,724.40 and 52-week low Rs 1,516.80 on 23 September, 2021 and 23 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.09 percent below its 52-week high and 29.15 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 37,870.84 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More