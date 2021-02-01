Buy Bajaj Holdings and Investment; target of Rs 4312: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Q3FY21 results saw robust growth by associate firms Bajaj Finserv (BFS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL). Business and industry sentiments of BAL and BHIL improved notably. We maintain our Buy rating on BFS and BAL and remain positive on their business outlook. BFS clocked mixed numbers in Q3FY2021, whereas BAL’s operational numbers beat expectations.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Bajaj Holdings and Investment (BHIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,312.

