Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 10860: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

ajaj Finserv (BFS, holding company) clocked mixed numbers for Q3FY2021, where operational performance marginally beat expectations; however, higher provisions of Bajaj Finance dampened BFS’ PAT. Insurance subsidiaries BALIC and BAGIC performed well, helped by a net positive impact on PAT on account of post-tax MTM gains from BAGIC & BALIC’s investments of Rs. 384 crore. Bajaj Finance is well capitalised with conservative leverage and both BALIC and BAGIC have healthy solvency ratios and strong operating metrics, with structural tailwinds to benefit them for the long term.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Finserv with a revised SOTP-based price target (PT) of Rs. 10,860.

