Buy Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 10500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finserv has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10500 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv reported gradual revival in lending business, while insurance business continued to show healthy performance, though sequential run rate witnessed moderation. Consolidated top-line came at 9.6% YoY at Rs 15960 crore, improved traction sequentially but still lower on YoY basis, due to moderation in lending business. Led by improvement in PAT in insurance business, consolidated earnings came up by 14.6% YoY to Rs 1290 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our target at Rs 10500 per share based on SOTP valuation, implying a multiple of ~22x on FY23E consolidated earnings. Hence, we maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

