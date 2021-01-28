MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 5900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5900 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
buy_55097073

buy_55097073

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Led by standstill status from supreme court, GNPA ratio declined to 0.55% from 1.03% QoQ and NNPA ratio came at 0.19% from 0.37% on consolidated basis. However, proforma GNPA and NNPA surged to 2.86% and 1.22% respectively. Restructuring is at 1.4% of loans and has provisions of Rs397 crore on it. The Company expects to revert to pre-Covid NNPA by 1HFY22, except auto finance business which may take longer due to underlying collateral value. During the quarter, the Company has also done one-time principal write-off of ₹1,970 crore, on account of Covid related stress. The Company holds management overlay provision of ₹800 crore as of 31 December 2020 for Covid related stress. Consolidated AUM witnessed QoQ growth of 4% YoY to Rs 143550 crore, declining 1% YoY. The Company expects core AUM growth to resume to pre-Covid levels by Q4FY21. Consumer B2B declined 16% YoY but improved 10% QoQ to Rs 22893 crore.


Outlook


We maintain valuation at multiple at 7x FY23E ABV and target price at Rs 5900. Maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | The ultimate guide for the Union Budget 2021

Macro Minutes | The ultimate guide for the Union Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.