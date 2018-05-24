App
May 24, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finance: Equity99

"We believe the company will likely sustain its premium valuation. We maintain a buy rating on Bajaj Finance," says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Bajaj Finance has reported strong Q4FY2018 results due to continued traction in loans, led by the consumer and commercial business segments, which helped propel NIM expansion and strong NII growth.

Net interest income of Bajaj Finance jumped by 39.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,342 crore, helped by healthy 35.7 percent growth in advances and 36bps YoY expansion in NIM.

Bajaj Finance has consistently maintained strong ratings among others, which help it maintain attractive cost of funds thereby maintaining its margins even in an adverse rate environment.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

The company is on a strong and sustainable growth path due to an attractive repeat customer base in the core consumer book, a large SME customer base, a rapidly deepening asset offering profile and strong pricing power should help Bajaj Finance maintain its growth and margins.

Currently, Bajaj Finance is trading at valuations that prima facie appear to be rich. The ability of Bajaj Finance to create new product categories, leveraging its large customer base and proactive manage risk track record are key positives to support valuations.

We believe the company will likely sustain its premium valuation. We maintain a buy rating on Bajaj Finance.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

