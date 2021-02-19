Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4589: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

BAL is expected to benefit from growth in the premium bikes segment, where BAL continues to gain market share, aided by premiumisation trend and new launches. Moreover, we expect BAL to gain market share in exports, driven by its brand equity and enhanced distribution network in export destinations. Moreover, we expect BAL’s EBITDA margin to remain firm, given the benefits of operating leverage, product mix, and cost reductions achieved during Q3FY2021. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 18.8x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.1x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Positive stance on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a Buy rating and revised PT of Rs. 4,589.

