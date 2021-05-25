MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4500 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto reported a healthy operational performance in Q4FY21. Net revenues came in at Rs 8,596 crore (up 26.1% YoY) amid 17.9% YoY volume increase at 11. 7 lakh units (2-W up 23%, 3-W down 12%) and 7.8% QoQ ASP rise to Rs 73,492/unit. EBITDA margins for Q4FY21 came in at 17.7% (down 168 bps QoQ) with lower than anticipated decline in gross margins amid improved product mix in the 2-W segment. Consequent reported PAT was up 1.7% YoY to Rs 1,332 crore, with BAL declaring Rs 140/share as dividend for FY21, in line with its new dividend distribution policy.


Outlook


We build 22.2%, 15.5% sales, PAT CAGR in FY21P-23E. We value BAL at unchanged target price of Rs 4,500 using SOTP method (core business at 21x FY23E EPS and 2x P/B on KTM investment),


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 25, 2021 03:53 pm

