Buy Axis Bank: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

With a strong balance sheet, focus on the high-margin retail segment, and improving asset quality, we expect Axis Bank to deliver better operating performance going ahead. The bank has also ramped up its digital and technology capabilities, which is apparent in its growth in retail, SME, and transaction banking businesses. Asset quality has improved with GNPA declining from 5% in FY2019 to ~4% in FY2021 (down 32 bps to 3.53% in Q2FY2022).



Outlook

Axis Bank trades at 1.9x/1.7x/1.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E and FY2024E book value. We reiterate our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 940.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More