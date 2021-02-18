Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 900: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank has a strong asset-quality position, with the bank having front-loaded of provisions (on a proforma basis), which dovetail into an improved balance sheet and provide impetus for growth in FY2022E and FY2023E. For Q3FY2021, asset quality improved q-o-q; front-loading of provisions (on proforma basis) augurs well for the long term; aggregate basis provision coverage is at 116% of GNPA. Management’s growth commentary on FY2022E growth offers confidence; the stock trades at 2.4x/2.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS; improving tailwinds are positive, we have accordingly fine tuned our target multiples.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 900.

