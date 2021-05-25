MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank reported a strong set of numbers with a sequential pick-up in business growth, improved asset quality and better than estimated bottomline performance. NII was up 11% YoY to Rs 7555 crore aided by 7% QoQ rise in loans and stable margins, NIMs at 3.56% vs. 3.55% YoY, 3.59% QoQ. Despite ~20 bps fall in cost of funds sequentially, margins were stable as a result of higher LCR, loan mix shift toward better rated portfolios and also previous quarter had positive 8 bps impact of interest of IT refund. Other income jumped 17% YoY, 23% QoQ with fee income growing 15% YoY, 16% QoQ to Rs 3376 crore while trading gains were boosted by the sale of strategic investment of ~Rs 300 crore. Provisions during the quarter declined sequentially by 28% to Rs 3295 crore (below our estimate). This included Rs 803 crore due to change in provisioning policy for commercial banking segment. As a result, PAT came in at Rs 2677 crore, higher than estimate.


Outlook


we remain positive on the stock and arrive at a target price of Rs 900 (Rs 800 earlier), valuing the stock at ~2.1x FY23E core ABV. We maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.