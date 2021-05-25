Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank reported a strong set of numbers with a sequential pick-up in business growth, improved asset quality and better than estimated bottomline performance. NII was up 11% YoY to Rs 7555 crore aided by 7% QoQ rise in loans and stable margins, NIMs at 3.56% vs. 3.55% YoY, 3.59% QoQ. Despite ~20 bps fall in cost of funds sequentially, margins were stable as a result of higher LCR, loan mix shift toward better rated portfolios and also previous quarter had positive 8 bps impact of interest of IT refund. Other income jumped 17% YoY, 23% QoQ with fee income growing 15% YoY, 16% QoQ to Rs 3376 crore while trading gains were boosted by the sale of strategic investment of ~Rs 300 crore. Provisions during the quarter declined sequentially by 28% to Rs 3295 crore (below our estimate). This included Rs 803 crore due to change in provisioning policy for commercial banking segment. As a result, PAT came in at Rs 2677 crore, higher than estimate.

Outlook

we remain positive on the stock and arrive at a target price of Rs 900 (Rs 800 earlier), valuing the stock at ~2.1x FY23E core ABV. We maintain BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More