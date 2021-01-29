MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


Operational performance was in line with expectations; PAT hit by elevated provisions and slower growth in advances. Asset quality improved q-o-q; front-loading of Provisions (on proforma basis) augurs well for long term; aggregate basis provision coverage is at 116% of GNPA. Management’s growth commentary on FY22E growth offers confidence; stock trades at 2x / 1.8x FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 800.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:12 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights reserved.