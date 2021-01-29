Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank

Operational performance was in line with expectations; PAT hit by elevated provisions and slower growth in advances. Asset quality improved q-o-q; front-loading of Provisions (on proforma basis) augurs well for long term; aggregate basis provision coverage is at 116% of GNPA. Management’s growth commentary on FY22E growth offers confidence; stock trades at 2x / 1.8x FY2022E / FY2023E ABVPS.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 800.

