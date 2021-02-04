MARKET NEWS

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank


For Q3FY21, Axis Bank posted a mixed set of results on the operating front as profits were slightly below our estimates owing to higher opex and provisions. Asset quality saw a small blip but the bank has sufficient provisions to absorb any shock and smoothen earnings. NII for the bank was up 14.3% YoY at rS 7373 crore, a slightly slower trajectory than past few quarters. This was account of modest credit growth and interest reversal. Margins were steady at 3.59%. Excluding interest reversal, the same would have been at 3.89%. Other income was flattish at rS 3776 crore, owing to tepid fee income growth (5% YoY) and 29% YoY decline in treasury income. Operating expenses for the quarter were up 19.3% YoY mainly due to increments in salary and, thus, gratuity adjustments. Provisions were at rS 4604 crore (up 32.7% YoY) of which rS 3899 crore was towards proforma NPA. As a result of higher provisions and opex, PAT for Q3FY21 was down 36.4% YoY to rS 1117 crore.


Outlook


we remain positive on the stock and arrive at a target price of rS 800 (rS 710 earlier), valuing the stock at ~2x FY23E ABV. We maintain BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Axis Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:24 pm

