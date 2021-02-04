Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Axis Bank

For Q3FY21, Axis Bank posted a mixed set of results on the operating front as profits were slightly below our estimates owing to higher opex and provisions. Asset quality saw a small blip but the bank has sufficient provisions to absorb any shock and smoothen earnings. NII for the bank was up 14.3% YoY at rS 7373 crore, a slightly slower trajectory than past few quarters. This was account of modest credit growth and interest reversal. Margins were steady at 3.59%. Excluding interest reversal, the same would have been at 3.89%. Other income was flattish at rS 3776 crore, owing to tepid fee income growth (5% YoY) and 29% YoY decline in treasury income. Operating expenses for the quarter were up 19.3% YoY mainly due to increments in salary and, thus, gratuity adjustments. Provisions were at rS 4604 crore (up 32.7% YoY) of which rS 3899 crore was towards proforma NPA. As a result of higher provisions and opex, PAT for Q3FY21 was down 36.4% YoY to rS 1117 crore.

Outlook

we remain positive on the stock and arrive at a target price of rS 800 (rS 710 earlier), valuing the stock at ~2x FY23E ABV. We maintain BUY rating.

