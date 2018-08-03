Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank

AXSB reported PAT of INR7.01b (est. of INR7.92b), led by steady revenue growth and controlled opex (+12% YoY). Asset quality improved as fresh slippages subsided; however, rating downgrades resulted in an increase in the vulnerable asset pool to INR122.4b. NII grew 12%/9% YoY/QoQ to INR51.7b; in line if adjusted for a recovery on NCLT account. NIM expanded 13bp QoQ to 3.46% (again aided by NCLT recovery), and management guided for stable trends over FY19. Core fee growth stood at modest 5% YoY, affected by a muted trend in corporate fee (-24% YoY), while retail fee growth stood healthy at 18% YoY. AXSB absorbed the entire MTM losses of INR1.35b during the quarter.

Outlook

We revise our earnings marginally, and value AXSB at INR670 per share (2.5x FY20E ABV for standalone bank). Maintain Buy.

