Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Axis Bank


AXSB reported PAT of INR7.01b (est. of INR7.92b), led by steady revenue growth and controlled opex (+12% YoY). Asset quality improved as fresh slippages subsided; however, rating downgrades resulted in an increase in the vulnerable asset pool to INR122.4b. NII grew 12%/9% YoY/QoQ to INR51.7b; in line if adjusted for a recovery on NCLT account. NIM expanded 13bp QoQ to 3.46% (again aided by NCLT recovery), and management guided for stable trends over FY19. Core fee growth stood at modest 5% YoY, affected by a muted trend in corporate fee (-24% YoY), while retail fee growth stood healthy at 18% YoY. AXSB absorbed the entire MTM losses of INR1.35b during the quarter.


Outlook


We revise our earnings marginally, and value AXSB at INR670 per share (2.5x FY20E ABV for standalone bank). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

