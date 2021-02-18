MARKET NEWS

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 1260: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) had front-loaded provisions (on a proforma basis); and going forward, we expect a strengthened balance sheet and healthier asset-quality book (compared to pre-COVID levels), which make it well placed for growth in FY2022E and FY2023E. The bank expects credit cost to normalise from Q4FY2021; collection efficiency has improved across most segments; restructuring book is expected to be at ~1.5% of total by Q4FY2021 and is manageable. As a large part of the loan book is secured (98%) and collections are improving, we find the stock attractive as it has a long growth runway.


Outlook


AUSFB trades at 5.7x/4.6x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABPVS; We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,260.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:12 pm

