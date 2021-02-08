Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 1060: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

Q3 numbers were mixed, wherein operating performance beat expectations; but tepid advances growth and rise in proforma GNPA were dampeners. Bank expects credit cost to normalise from Q4 FY2021; collection efficiency has improved across most segments; restructuring book to be at ~1.5% of total by Q4 and is manageable. As a large part of loan book is secured (98%) and collections are improving, we find stock attractive as it has a long growth runway.

Outlook

AUSFB trades at 4.6x/3.7x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABPVS; We maintain a Buy with unchanged PT of Rs. 1,060.

