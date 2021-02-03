MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AUBANK reported strong earnings, led by an improvement in core operating performance and prudent utilization of AAVAS stake sale proceeds towards provisions on elevated slippages. n Disbursements picked up in retail, while healthy retail deposit traction enabled improvements in incremental cost of funds (30bp QoQ). n On the asset quality front, pro forma GNPA/NNPA ratio increased to ~3.3%/1.3% as slippages increased to INR7.1b (largely from Wheels and SME). However, adequate provisions (55%) towards elevated slippages and controlled restructuring gives us comfort on asset quality. Going forward, the management indicated normalization in slippage trends. We increase our FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate by 10%/8%, factoring in stronger growth and improvement in core operating performance. Maintain Buy


Outlook


We estimate AUBANK to deliver FY23E RoA/RoE of 2.2%/21.2%. We value the stock at INR1,050 per share (4.2x Sep’22E BV) and maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.