Buy Atul; target of Rs 7540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Atul has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7540 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:51 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Atul


Atul Limited’s (Atul) Q3FY2021 operating profit/adjusted PAT at Rs. 243 crore/Rs. 191 was above our estimate due to sharp 160 bps beat in OPM at 25.5% and substantially higher other income. Strong margin performance was led by 304 bps y-o-y improvement in gross margin to 55.3%. Revenue declined by 8.5% y-o-y, due to lower revenue from performance and other chemicals (POC) and life science chemicals (LSC) segments. POC’s EBIT margin was up 180 bps y-o-y to 23.9% and that of LSC was largely stable y-o-y at 17.7%. High capex intensity and favourable dynamics of specialty chemicals to drive sustained growth. We expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/13% over FY2021E-FY2023E. Share buyback program is small at Rs. 50 crore with buyback price of Rs. 7,250/share (13.7% premium to CMP).


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Atul with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7,540, given strong growth tailwinds for the specialty chemical space and robust balance sheet with RoE of ~17.5%. At the CMP, the stock trades at 23.9x FY2022E EPS and 21.9x FY2023E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:51 pm

