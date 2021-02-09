Buy Atul; target of Rs 7540: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Atul

Atul Limited’s (Atul) Q3FY2021 operating profit/adjusted PAT at Rs. 243 crore/Rs. 191 was above our estimate due to sharp 160 bps beat in OPM at 25.5% and substantially higher other income. Strong margin performance was led by 304 bps y-o-y improvement in gross margin to 55.3%. Revenue declined by 8.5% y-o-y, due to lower revenue from performance and other chemicals (POC) and life science chemicals (LSC) segments. POC’s EBIT margin was up 180 bps y-o-y to 23.9% and that of LSC was largely stable y-o-y at 17.7%. High capex intensity and favourable dynamics of specialty chemicals to drive sustained growth. We expect EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/13% over FY2021E-FY2023E. Share buyback program is small at Rs. 50 crore with buyback price of Rs. 7,250/share (13.7% premium to CMP).

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Atul with an unchanged PT of Rs. 7,540, given strong growth tailwinds for the specialty chemical space and robust balance sheet with RoE of ~17.5%. At the CMP, the stock trades at 23.9x FY2022E EPS and 21.9x FY2023E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.