Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 125: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Q3FY2021 standalone revenues were lower than estimated, led by delayed receipt of appointed dates for few projects while OPM too lagged expectations. Expect execution to improve from Q4FY2021. Management retained FY2021 standalone revenue guidance and raised it for FY2022. OPM guidance lowered. Asset monetisation is in final stages and is likely to be completed by Q4 and receive the funds by Q2FY2022. Aid in de-leveraging and freeing up equity capital.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with a revised price target of Rs. 125, considering a healthy order backlog, comfortable liquidity and improving industry outlook.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:13 pm

