Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 125: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Q1FY2022 standalone revenue was higher than expected, while OPM came in lower than estimate. Order inflow of Rs. 2,980 crore till date with target of bagging another Rs. 4000 crore orders during balance fiscal. Management has marginally increased FY2022 standalone revenue and OPM guidance. Strong order book at 2.5x provides healthy revenue visibility. Asset monetisation guidance remains intact to get completed by Q3FY2022.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 125, considering healthy order backlog, comfortable liquidity position, and an improving industry outlook.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:42 pm

