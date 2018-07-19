Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 165: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) posted Q1FY19 EBITDA of INR6.5bn (up 112% YoY), in line with our estimate and 5% above consensus. We believe the Street is overly concerned about the new load-per-axle norms. Demand in the near term is thus likely to be subdued due to confusion around the applicability and implementation of norms. However, once the redesigned trucks hit the market, we expect a resilient revival led by a sharp jump in replacement demand (similar to the revival post-GST—refer Beyond obvious and Don’t ignore replacement demand). While we are cutting the FY19E earnings by 12% to factor in demand pushback, our FY20E EPS is down by only 3%. Likely implementation of scrappage policy in FY21 can generate further demand visibility. That said, the recent sharp correction in AL provides a buying opportunity in our view.

Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR165 (INR174 previously).

