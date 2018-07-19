App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 165: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) posted Q1FY19 EBITDA of INR6.5bn (up 112% YoY), in line with our estimate and 5% above consensus. We believe the Street is overly concerned about the new load-per-axle norms. Demand in the near term is thus likely to be subdued due to confusion around the applicability and implementation of norms. However, once the redesigned trucks hit the market, we expect a resilient revival led by a sharp jump in replacement demand (similar to the revival post-GST—refer Beyond obvious and Don’t ignore replacement demand). While we are cutting the FY19E earnings by 12% to factor in demand pushback, our FY20E EPS is down by only 3%. Likely implementation of scrappage policy in FY21 can generate further demand visibility. That said, the recent sharp correction in AL provides a buying opportunity in our view.


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with a TP of INR165 (INR174 previously).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

