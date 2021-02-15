MARKET NEWS

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (ALL) reported a muted operational performance in Q3FY21. Revenues came in at Rs 4,814 crore (up 19.9% YoY), with ASPs down 1.2% QoQ at Rs 14.4 lakh/unit despite substantial product mix improvement in favour of M&HCV (~50% of total volumes vs. ~41% in previous quarter). Total volumes were at ~33,400 units, up ~7% YoY. EBITDA margins were at 5.3% amid savings realised in other expenses. Consequent reported loss after tax was at Rs 19 crore, impacted by an exceptional charge that also includes one-time VRS cost amounting to Rs 85 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY, valuing it at Rs 150 on SOTP basis, assigning 15x EV/EBITDA to CV business on FY23E numbers and 1.5x P/B for investments (previous target price at Rs 120).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 06:46 pm

