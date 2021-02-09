MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
buy_93631531

buy_93631531

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


\Q3FY2021 results were better than expected as EBITDA margins rose sharply. On back of strong operational performance, we have upgraded our earnings estimates by 55%/49% for FY22E/FY23E, largely driven by a 220 bps/280 bps EBITDA margin expansion to 16.4%/17.4%, respectively, to reflect a sharp increase in operational improvements in the company. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 10.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with a PT of Rs. 290, factoring strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.