    Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres


    Q3FY22 results were mixed, with significant operational improvement in European business, while standalone (Indian) operations suffered due to input cost pressures. ATL is set to benefit from its strategy by deleveraging its balance sheet, capital utilisation of more than 90%, and focus on firm capital allocation and cash management in the medium term. The stock trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 9.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.7x its FY2023E estimates.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 290, led by the company’s strong performance in European business, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.


    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:26 pm
