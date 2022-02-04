Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Apollo Tyres

Q3FY22 results were mixed, with significant operational improvement in European business, while standalone (Indian) operations suffered due to input cost pressures. ATL is set to benefit from its strategy by deleveraging its balance sheet, capital utilisation of more than 90%, and focus on firm capital allocation and cash management in the medium term. The stock trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 9.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.7x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 290, led by the company’s strong performance in European business, expected market share gains across segments, and attractive valuations.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

