Buy Apollo Tyres; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Apollo Tyres has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated November 02, 2021.

November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Apollo Tyres


Apollo Tyres (ATL) is a leading tyre manufacturer, with operations in India & Europe with an installed capacity of ~7.9 lakh MT pa. In India, ATL has substantial presence in TBR (31% market share) & PCR space (21% market share) Derives ~67% revenues from APMEA (largely India), ~32% from Europe FY21 segment mix: Truck/bus ~43%, PV ~35%, OHT ~11%, others ~11%


Outlook


We continue to be positive on ATL and retain BUY rating on the stock We value ATL at an unchanged target price of Rs 275 i.e., 6x FY23E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Apollo Tyres #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

