Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5480: ICICI Direct

Apollo is one of the leading integrated healthcare service provider with avenues like hospitals, pharmacies, primary care & diagnostic clinics. Group capacity of 10,033 beds across 71 hospitals in India. Total 8660 beds owned in 44 hospitals; 278 beds in 11 cradles; 244 beds in 11 day-care/short surgical stay centres; 851 beds in five hospitals under O&M contracts Apollo Health & Lifestyle runs the largest chain of standardised primary healthcare models, multi-specialty clinics under the brand: Apollo Clinics in India and Middle East, diabetes management clinics: Apollo Sugar, diagnostic centres: Apollo Diagnostics, specialty formats: Apollo Cradle for women & children, Apollo Spectra for planned surgery

We maintain BUY due to 1) resurgence in elective surgeries and sustained margins at hospitals, 2) impending value unlocking through Apollo HealthCo and 3) unique theme of AHLL along with visible growth for diagnostics We value Apollo at Rs 5480 based on SOTP valuation.

At 12:33 hrs Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was quoting at Rs 4,616.65, up Rs 128.70, or 2.87 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,659.60 and an intraday low of Rs 4,505.00.

It was trading with volumes of 34,923 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 31,352 shares, an increase of 11.39 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.79 percent or Rs 35.70 at Rs 4,487.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,930.70 and 52-week low Rs 2,761.05 on 26 November, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.16 percent below its 52-week high and 67.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 66,380.34 crore.

