English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy APL Apollo Tubes; target of Rs 1340: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 13, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on APL Apollo Tubes


    APAT reported a weak operating performance, with an 18%/26% YoY decline in gross profit/EBITDA per MT in 2QFY23. Margin was adversely impacted by an adverse sales mix (8pp YoY decline in VAP mix), channel destocking, and higher cost of the Raipur plant. We retain our FY23E/FY24 earnings estimate on the back of a higher margin, with an increasing share of VAP and a ramp up of Raipur plant. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We largely maintain our earnings estimates for FY23/FY24 on the back of a higher margin, with an increasing share of VAP and a ramp up at the Raipur plant. We maintain our Buy rating and value the stock at 33x Sep’24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,340.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    APL Apollo Tubes - 10 -11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 06:40 pm