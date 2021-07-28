MARKET NEWS

Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cements


Ambuja Cement (a Holcim group company) is a large cement player with capacity of over 29.7 MT spread across North-Central (40%), West (~35%) and East (~25%) India. It has a large marketing set-up, pan-India presence and strong operational linkages with ACC.The upcoming new capacity at Rajasthan will enhance its cement capacity by 1.8 MT to 31.5 MT and clinker capacity by 3.0 MT In the long run, the company plans to reach over ~50 MT capacity through significant de-bottlenecking and setting up of satellite grinding units


Outlook


With new capacities coming on stream from Q3CY21, we expect healthy double digit growth during CY20-22E. Hence, we maintain BUY rating  We value Ambuja at Rs 490 i.e.17x CY22E EV/EBITDA


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:21 am

