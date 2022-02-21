English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Ambuja Cements; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 21, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cements


    Ambuja Cement (Holcim group company) is a large cement player with capacity of 31.5 MT spread across north (35%), south (24%), west (~20%), east (~21%) in India. It has a large marketing set-up, pan-India presence and strong operational linkages with ACC. Upcoming new capacity in Punjab (1.5 MT) and eastern region (7.0 MT including clinker 3.2 MT) will enhance its cement capacity by ~8.5 MT to 40.0 MT In the phase II, the company plans to reach over ~50 MT capacity through capacity expansion in western region along with significant de-bottlenecking


    Outlook


    With new capacities coming on stream, we expect healthy double digit growth during CY21-23E despite high base. Hence, maintain BUY rating We value Ambuja at Rs 430 i.e. 15x CY22E EV/EBITDA.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:51 hrs Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 335.40, down Rs 2.90, or 0.86 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 341.30 and an intraday low of Rs 331.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 120,763 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 134,989 shares, a decrease of -10.54 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.87 percent or Rs 21.10 at Rs 338.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 442.95 and 52-week low Rs 261.10 on 08 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.28 percent below its 52-week high and 28.46 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 66,598.54 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ambuja Cements #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 06:54 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.