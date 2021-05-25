MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated April 30, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
buy_27632668

buy_27632668

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ambuja Cement


At 96% capacity utilisation, the company operated almost at full capacity in Q1CY21. This, along with the low base of last year led to sales volume growth of 25.7% YoY to 7.24 MT (vs. I-direct estimate: 7.32 MT). Realisations were also up 1.9% YoY to Rs 5002/t (flat QoQ) vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 5025/t leading to revenue growth of 28.1% YoY. Absolute EBITDA increased 61.9% YoY to Rs 977 crore (vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 786 crore). On QoQ basis, EBITDA/t was up Rs 267/t to Rs 1,349/t (up 28.8% YoY) vs. I-direct estimate: Rs 1074/t. Key contributors to margin expansion (on QoQ basis) include 1) benefit of inventory adjustments (Rs 161/t), improvement in logistic efficiencies aided by master supply agreement (Rs 12/t) and other cost optimisation (Rs 83/t) that led to overall cost reduction of Rs 256/t on a QoQ basis. The greenfield project at Marwar Mundwa, Rajasthan (1.8 MT GU, 3 MT clinker) is expected to be commissioned by Q3CY21E. This would help improve sales volume by ~5 MT in the north and west regions. With ambition to reach 50 MT capacity in mid-term through significant de-bottlenecking opportunities, we expect the company to get back to industry leading growth trajectory once these new capacities comes on stream.


Outlook


we maintain BUY rating with unchanged TP of Rs 365 (implying a consolidated EV/t of $154 on expanded capacity and 14.5x CY22E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ambuja Cement #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.