Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~70% of the overall sales which are spread across geographies including India As of FY21, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 Among exports Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 33% & US 32%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa)

Outlook

Maintain BUY rating on the stock with focused approach Valued at Rs 2605 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 100.1

