MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 2250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated May 01, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals


Q4 revenues grew 11.0% YoY to Rs 757 crore. Domestic sales grew 23.2% to Rs 218 crore whereas emerging markets (branded) de-grew 10.5% YoY to Rs 273 crore amid logistical challenges in Asia and Africa. US sales grew 21% to Rs 173 crore. Africa tender business grew 86% YoY to Rs 80 crore. EBITDA margins improved significantly to 34.3% (vs. 22.2% in Q4FY20) amid better gross margins and lower other expenditure. EBITDA grew 71.4% YoY to Rs 259 crore. PAT grew 21% YoY to Rs 159 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower other income and higher tax rate.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating and arrive at our target price of Rs 2250 (unchanged) based on 24x FY23E EPS of ~Rs 93.8.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ajanta Pharmaceuticals #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.