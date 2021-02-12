MARKET NEWS

Buy Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 2030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2030 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Ajanta Pharma


Ajanta Pharma (AJP) delivered higher than expected earnings, led by superior growth in the Branded Generics segment. This was further supported by a lower tax rate in 3QFY21. While the pace of ANDA filing has moderated in 9MFY21 due to COVID-related disruptions, it would improve with the easing of lockdown restrictions. We have raised our FY21E/FY22/FY23E estimates by 7.4%/7.1%/6.5% to factor in: a) recovery in DF/Asia/Africa, b) robust ANDA pipeline, and c) improved capacity utilization. We continue to value AJP at 23x 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our PT of INR2,030. We remain positive given its: a) improved outlook in the Branded Generics segment, b) superior growth in US Generics, aided by consistent compliance, c) minimal financial leverage and healthy return ratios. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We continue to value AJP at 23x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of INR2,030.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ajanta Pharma #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:46 pm

