MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Affle (India); target of Rs 5000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

Broker Research
February 11, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


For Q3FY2021, Affle continued to report stellar revenue growth, led by strong 46.4% y-o-y growth in converted users; EBITDA margin contracted by 340 bps y-o-y owing to higher employee costs and other costs. Given increasing time spent on mobile and connected devices and rising adoption of digital transformation by enterprises, management sees tremendous opportunity for further scale of its business as the digital ad spend would increase RoI of advertisers. Given the presence in high-growth verticals, wallet share gains, and focus on new markets, Affle is well placed to derive benefits going ahead. We expect earnings to post a 28% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Affle (India) Limited (Affle) with a PT of Rs. 5,000, given its end-to-end offerings, presence in high-growth industries, and unique CPCU business model.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.